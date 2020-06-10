NORTH STONINGTON — By the end of the lunch shift on Wednesday afternoon, Christos Gyrikis was wiping the sweat from his brow and rushing about Red Onion Pizza to fill orders, check supplies and keep his work stations clean.
Business was booming and Gyrikis couldn't help but smile, albeit mostly under a face mask, to know that he was back to making pizzas and serving a town he's come to call home over the past year.
"We are very happy to be back; happy to be serving pizzas again," said Gyrikis, co-owner of Red Onion Pizza, during a brief break between orders. "We love this community and they've shown us so much support over the past few months."
For those at Red Onion Pizza, the grand reopening on Wednesday marked the end of a difficult and trying recovery for the restaurant after it sustained heavy damage in a morning fire on Jan. 24. According to fire officials, the blaze began around 6:40 a.m. somewhere within the kitchen prep area of the restaurant.
Gyrikis, who was sleeping when state police called to inform him just before 7 a.m. During the first few weeks, he has only allowed in to get rid of the spoiled foods.
But Gyrikis and his partner, Billy Petsonia, weren't about to let the fire destroy their livelihood, and vowed to rebuild their business, which had opened in late 2018 after they purchased the former Green Onion II Restaurant on Norwich-Westerly Road and moved from Pawcatuck.
The two said Wednesday that it was the community, however, that made their dreams of reopening a reality.
"We've had so many people ask us how they can help," he said. "We had the full support of Cheryl Haase and her family, and it's because of them and the community that we were able to reopen in four months."
Haase, who was Gyrikis and Petsonia's first hire when they opened in North Stonington, said she was inspired to help because of all that the two men do for the community. She said they regularly support town events and sponsor a Little League team, but there was one incident in particular that Haase said showed how much the owners care about people.
It was a few months into the job when Haase said she was on her way to work from Westerly one day when she passed a man begging for food. She said he wasn't able to help in the moment and he wasn't asking for money, but simply food to eat.
Heartbroken, she arrived at work and asked Gyrikis and Petsonia if she could bring him a small sub sandwich and even offered to pay for it the following day.
"(Christos) turned to me and said 'No, here's what you are going to do. You are going to take a large sandwich, a bag of chips and a soda to him and you are going to tell him if he is ever hungry and struggling, to come to the restaurant and we will take care of him,'" Haase said. "That's the type of people they are; they care about everyone. This was a homeless veteran, as it turned out, and he was so touched by the offer that he started crying."
Haase said that was why she didn't hesitate to rally her whole family to help raise money and aid Gyrikis and Petsonia in their rebuilding process.
It was the same kindness that also led local realtor Samantha Storey, mother of former Red Onion employee Mackenzie Brayman, to partner with Haase to organize a March fundraiser. The two spoke with Phoenix Dining and Entertainment owner Richard Mann, who immediately agreed to host the fundraiser. She said it was also the reason the March 1 event, which included dinner, entertainment and a gift basket raffle helped to raise over $6,000 to supplement costs that were not covered by the restaurant's insurance.
"Anyone we spoke with wanted to help, and it's because of what these guys do for the entire community," said Storey, who spoke about her involvement after arriving to order lunch on Wednesday.
Gyrikis said in the coming weeks he hopes to see many of his regulars return, though he noted that it took just a single day for quite a few to stop by and place an order. He added that after his experience, he is now more motivated than ever to succeed and be a good community partner than ever before.
The restaurant, located at 240 Norwich-Westerly Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The business is also connecting with customers by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/RedOnionPizza1/about/?ref=page_internal.
"We have seen so many regular customers in just the few hours since we reopened, and we hope to see more in the coming weeks," Gyrikis said.
