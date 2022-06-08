NORTH STONINGTON — There isn’t an official valedictorian crowned at Wheeler High School, where tradition is to release a Top 10 list each year before commencement. If there were a race for valedictorian, however, Matt Pierce and Tim Robarge may have just had the closest competition in school history.
When grades finally closed on their senior year, just a single point in the fourth quarter of AP Government separated the friends for bragging rights as top student in the class — Pierce earned a 97, while Robarge finished the quarter with a 96 — and the quiet but motivated students said this week that such a result is partially by design.
After all, Pierce and Robarge have been best friends since sixth grade and will continue to provide support for one another as both begin their post-secondary education at the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs this fall, with each focusing on different aspects of computer sciences.
“We had identical courses throughout high school and had really pushed each other,” Pierce said Wednesday. “We don’t really consider either of us to be the top student or valedictorian, this is something we achieved together.”
Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain and math instructor Dave Grande said that throughout Pierce and Robarge’s high school careers, they were virtually inseparable. They showed an incredible natural talent and Grande said it seemed that if either student didn’t have an understanding of subject matter, the other would pick him up and guide him through.
That went both ways, Grande said, and they were even able to challenge Grande to think differently and consider new approaches to math, teaching and even life.
“It’s incredible to me how they were able to grasp everything. Their math abilities were just on the next level,” said Grande, who had worked with the two in four separate classes over the years. “In AP calculus, they were able to do things in ways that made me look at the solutions differently, in a way I haven’t in years.”
For the two friends, the journey together began when they were on a little league baseball team together in fifth grade. The following year, they shared classes for the first time, and by freshman year they had nearly identical schedules.
Even their after-school activities and career goals share close similarities as they prepare for the next stage in life.
Matt Pierce
At 17 years old, Pierce has already established himself as an accomplished scholar-athlete and musician. His ultimate goal, however, is to take the skills learned in high school and apply them in college, helping him to open career opportunities within the ever changing field of computer sciences.
He will be majoring in computer sciences and engineering, a major that specifically splits focus into computer sciences and computer-based engineering, and would like to apply his college education to communications technology or medicine.
“I don’t have anything in mind just yet, but computer sciences is an ever-evolving field so there will be so many directions and opportunities in the future,” he said.
Pierce was born and raised in North Stonington to Mike and Kristen Pierce, and is the older brother of Wheeler sophomore Katelyn Pierce. He has attended North Stonington schools since kindergarten and has remained an active member of the school community through the years.
In his time at Wheeler High, Pierce was able to climb to the top of the student rankings after his freshman year and he hasn’t looked back since.
As a member of the school’s concert band, he shared first trumpet alongside Robarge, was a member of math club and was part of the Wheeler chapter of the National Honor Society.
Outside his academics, he was a four-year starter and member of the soccer team, played three years on the baseball team (losing a year due to the pandemic), served as a referee for North Stonington Youth Soccer and volunteered at the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
Pierce credited Robarge with providing the friendly competition needed to push him harder, noting he and Robarge finished fairly high above the third-ranked student, and said his parents and desire to be a good big brother were also an important influence on him.
“My parents have always been there and have always pushed me to do my best, no matter what. They gave me the push I needed to start strong, and it made all the difference,” he said.
Tim Robarge
A lifelong North Stonington resident himself, Robarge is the only child of Craig Robarge and Jennifer Lewis. Much like Pierce, he has ambitions of building a career in communications technology or artificial intelligence and will be attending UConn in the fall, with his emphasis more specifically on computer sciences.
He will also be a member of the honors program while at UConn, and joked that he is still considering whether to accept an offer to be Pierce’s roommate come fall.
“I would love to find a job working with software more directly. The concept of bringing things to life and being able to solve problems through coding has always fascinated me,” said Robarge, 18.
A four-year member of the school’s concert band and three-year member of the soccer team himself, Robarge was described by staff as quiet and polite, but incredibly gifted and involved. He shares many similarities and interests with Pierce, including being a member of the math club and National Honor Society and working as a volunteer at the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
He admitted that the competition with Pierce throughout the years was critical in his success, and also credited his mother with always pushing him in a way that made him feel supported and confident.
The two also acknowledged there was another motivation to their success, however: two full scholarships to the University of Connecticut.
“They told us about that freshman year when we finished at the top, and that definitely made it a lot easier to push through,” he said. “It was difficult during the pandemic, and people were definitely less motivated to do things, but we stuck together and were able to achieve what we wanted to.”
No matter what either Pierce or Robarge go on to do after high school, St. Germain said both will have success and she wouldn’t be surprised to find they had accomplished great things. She said each was a critical member of the Class of 2022 and strong leaders in the school community.
“They have a passion for everything they do, whether it be sports, music or their academics, and they have a different leadership style that is hard to ignore,” she said. “They are naturally talented, down to Earth and very real.”
