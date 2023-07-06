NORTH STONINGTON — It’s been more than three months since demolition work was completed at the North Stonington Education Center, but the final costs of the project remain elusive.
Members of the Board of Selectmen said they will not be “held over a barrel” regarding an anticipated change order for the retaining wall and are prepared to hold the contractor, Bestech Inc. of Connecticut, accountable for failing to communicate unexpected costs.
First Selectman Robert Carlson, on behalf of the Board of Selectmen, has sent a letter to Bestech Inc. and owner James Newbury, requesting a final bill for the project, which was completed in March. Despite indications from the company that a change order was necessary for the retaining wall, Carlson told Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter that it has been more than 90 days since the request was first made.
“This work has been done a while now,” Carlson said. “I have records of three months of us asking for that change order, and it has been mentioned that the board needs to approve it.”
To date, the project and related oversight and supervision have totaled $896,000. North Stonington had allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2022 for the project. Any remaining funds were expected to be returned for reallocation, but it remains unknown whether any of the $104,000 remaining will be returned.
Newbury could not be reached for comment.
North Stonington kicked the project into high gear last August when the board hired a “clerk of the works” with a goal of completing demolition by the end of 2022. Bestech Inc. was hired at a bid of $689,000.
The company’s bid was considerably lower than competitors, which led town officials to ask additional questions of staff. At that time, the company said its ability to serve as an asbestos removal specialist allowed them to more directly address costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition and cited that for the lower bid, with three competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three other firms during the RFP process.
The demolition timeline was marred by hiccups, one of the largest of which included the need to relocate water lines to separate the school from neighboring Wheeler Library, as well as repositioning a second line in order to avoid freezing.
The town also addressed a soil contamination issue after it was discovered that heating oil leaked underneath the former middle school wing. At the end of the project the company needed to rebuild a retaining wall, which was not properly wind- and weather-resistant. The wall was insulated and fitted with a special sheet rock-like material, then covered in a veneer to match the brick look on the rest of the building.
Carlson and Mastroianni each said some of the work was completed without prior approval, and both said the town should not be held financially liable for Bestech’s mistakes.
“I think errors were made on their side when they first came to bid the job, and that is not my fault,” Carlson said. “Because they made those errors, it has already cost the town a lot of money to get those errors fixed, with the water line being the biggest. They have to consider that before they issue us a large bill for that wall, if they are going to issue us a large bill for that wall. I don’t know, it’s been so long now.”
Mastroianni and Porter supported the efforts by Carlson to quash any large change order cost. Both expressed concerns that change orders were also made and work done at higher costs than indicated without town approval.
Porter compared it to bringing in a car for brake repairs, then showing up to find they did extra work and were charging for three other fixes as well. State law in such situations requires prior approval from a car’s owner, she noted.
Mastroianni said that, as it stands, the company could really just present a bill at any time. Whether the town would agree to pay it, he said, was a different story.
“To me, I don’t think they have much of a leg to stand on because the change orders were never pre-approved,” he said. “I’d hate to think what that bill might look like, but we’ll address that when it comes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.