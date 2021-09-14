Michael Baute, director of regenerative energy and land management for Silicon Ranch, provides details of his company's plans to build a solar array along Route 184 just west of Boombridge Road in North Stonington during a site walk in late March. A proposal to construct 28,890 solar panels on 47 acres of the 157-acre forestland was rejected last week by members of the Connecticut Siting Council following a 3-3 vote. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun