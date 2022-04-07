NORTH STONINGTON — Questions remain regarding what to do with an unanticipated surplus in revenue in the coming year, and members of the Board of Finance are hoping that a public hearing will provide direction on how taxpayers would like to see the extra funding used.
The Board of Finance is moving forward in presenting a $21.64 million combined general government, education and capital improvement budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a proposal that if approved would include $555,602 in additional spending. The costs as presented would be offset by a significant and unanticipated rise in the town’s grand list, and board members have debated whether to spend an additional $109,742 in revenues as a result of the increases on budgetary needs cut by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance, or to use the money in an effort to reduce taxes.
The town’s current mill rates for real and personal property and motor vehicles are both set at 28.6 mills.
Members of the public will be asked to weigh in during the Board of Finance’s annual budget hearing on Monday. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person attendees invited to join town officials at 298 Norwich Westerly Road. Zoom and call-in options will also be made available for remote attendees.
“We’ve asked these guys to make cuts and they’ve made cuts. These are all needs,” said Vice Chairman Mike Anderson during the board’s March 30 meeting. “There are no wants here. Inflation is impacting everyone.”
The proposed budget came following a series of lengthy meetings held in March that resulted in a spending plan that includes $14.53 million for education, $5.32 million for general government and $408,655 for capital improvements. An additional $1.38 million remains allocated for debt liabilities, unchanged from the previous year.
Overall, the budget carries a 2.64% increase in spending compared to the current budget, including an additional 1.74% for education and 2.72% for general government. Capital improvements would represent a 68.34% increase over the current fiscal year, but still remains $96,000 lower than what was funded in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Members of the Board of Finance approved sending the proposal to public hearing on March 30 by a 4-2 vote with Sarah Nelson and Mike Anderson opposed. Both had expressed a desire to try and delve deeper, as well as find the best solution for the surplus, before sending the budget along to the public, but were outnumbered by those who wanted feedback from the public before making any further adjustments.
“I think there are different philosophies on how to get there,” Nelson said after concerns that the public had not yet weighed in enough. She suggested that further adjustments both before and after the hearing would benefit the community, especially as new information becomes available.
“It is not a problem to evaluate all of the information in front of you and to make new decisions based on new information as it is presented,” she said.
For the Board of Education, the proposal already represents a $100,000 reduction from the original request of $14.63 million. Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner said although finance members have continued to seek reductions, requests that the Board of Education present “its best budget” are counter to the cuts asked for.
“The reality is you have been asking that from the start, and we are bringing our best budget forward. After all the cuts and all the requests, that is what we’ve done,” Wagner said. “Unfortunately with the way the process is, cuts go and cuts go and cuts go … by this point what we are bringing to the hearing isn’t our best budget anymore.”
Finance member Dan Spring agreed with the assessment, saying that it was important to hear from the public before making further, potentially detrimental reductions to the budget.
Members of the Board of Finance also urged residents to remember that as they continue to adjust their own budgets to deal with inflationary costs and rising energy prices, the town is attempting to do the same thing. The further the budget is reduced at this point, the more likely it will be that it impacts needs rather than wants or pet projects, Anderson noted.
“We are trying to come up with a compromise, to put forth a budget where we don’t have to come back for appropriations but can still give taxpayers relief,” Anderson said. “There has to be some middle ground here.”
For more information on the budget, including budget documents and instructions on how to log on for the public hearing, visit the town’s website at https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/pages/2022-annual-budget-hearing-information. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m., with residents asked to sign up to speak on a first-come, first-served basis.
