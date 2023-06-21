NORTH STONINGTON — As high school senior classes go, 56 students is a small number.
But the class of 2023 at Wheeler High School was able to bond in ways that larger groups can’t, and that has made all the difference, speakers said at Wednesday’s commencement ceremony.
“Wheeler High School, our home for the past four years, is a small school in a small town,” salutatorian Kathleen “Peach” Schroeder said. “Some people may find its size to be a drawback. In some ways, this may be true. But what people may not realize is Wheeler’s small size is its greatest strength.”
Wheeler is a great school for many reasons, co-class speaker and English teacher Joseph Cawley said.
“Stellar test scores, a competitive athletics program, dedicated board members and administrators, numerous extra-curricular activities and club offerings, passionate teachers and a community that is clearly invested in the education of its young people,” he said. “But the number one reason why Wheeler is such a great school is that it is a family, in every sense of the word.”
That family gathered on the small hillside outside of the building that formerly housed the high school and middle school but now is home to administration offices. An audience of friends, family and faculty, some bringing beach chairs or setting down blankets, assembled on a warm first day of summer to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class.
“We all learned something, each and every one of us,” valedictorian Ben Nave said. “And I’m not talking about grades.”
Nave said the individual grades will mostly fade over time and distance.
“No, when I say each of us learned something, I meant it as something about ourselves. And how could we not? When school dominates such a large part of our lives growing up, it is impossible for it to not leave its mark on us,” Nave said. “That may be through education, but it may also be through this shared social environment. What we value, how we see other people, what’s important to us, where do we want to be going? Even if many of these questions have been answered by experiences outside of us, we still played a vital role in forming answers to those questions. “
Nave said a quote from the wizard Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series — “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities” — was appropriate as each member of the class sets down their own path.
“And in that vein, I implore you to never forget where you came from,” Nave said. “Remember the people and places that shaped who you are. Because at the end of the day, who you are and what you choose to be is what matters.”
Speaking about family at the direction of his wife, fellow Wheeler English teacher and co-keynote speaker Jessica Cawley, Joseph Cawley said that growing up, his family was not a “touchy-feely” one.
But his dad did have one custom whenever his son achieved a milestone in academics or sports, for example.
“He’d pull me toward him and he’d muss up my hair and he’d say he was doing his ‘dad prouds.’”
He spoke about memories he had of several members of the class of 2023, occasions that make Wheeler the special place it is, he said.
“Like my father’s 'prouds,' these are the moments that helped shape you, that you’ll look back on, that will stick with you long after you leave here tonight.”
Cawley ended his speech by having his dad walk over to him and give him the traditional “dad proud,” rubbing the teacher’s formerly hair-filled head.
Jessica Cawley said that although her teaching style differs from her husband’s, they both worked hard to give the class “the best of ourselves throughout your four years at Wheeler High School, so we can help you bring out the best in yourselves.”
Cawley said she had two pieces of advice.
First: "Devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to the community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning.”
She also urged the class to work hard to appreciate and enjoy “the things that you really don't like, the things that make you uncomfortable, the things that actually worry you ... you are only here on this earth once and every moment, good or bad, is really beautiful.”
Speaking to the class, Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain quoted a lyric from the Bob Dylan song “The Times They Are A-Changin'” to illustrate the need to adapt and show resiliency to whatever that change may look like.
“Dylan knew the importance of adaptation during a volatile time, and although this song was released long before you were even born, for the record, before I was even born, the sentiment stays the same that we all need to know how to adapt and keep moving when times are different than what we are used to,” she said.
St. Germain’s one wish for the Class of 2023 was for each of them to be present in the moment. “I want you all to remember this instant, gathered with your classmates while your family and friends are here to celebrate your accomplishments,” she said. “The town of North Stonington is truly a special place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.