NORTH STONINGTON — Rising interest by Wheeler High School students to develop woodworking-based skills has led officials to explore a return of woodshop, but the decision brought a mix of support and concern at the town’s annual budget hearing on Monday evening.
While there wouldn’t be much of a start-up cost to restore the program, which was shut down a half-decade ago as part of the school renovation and relocation of students across Norwich-Westerly Road, the topic drew considerable attention as the town's top officials presented the public with a proposed $22.52 million spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
For members of the Board of Finance, the public hearing offered considerably more support than in previous years. Those who spoke toward the budget largely offered support for proposed expenditures, with a half-dozen residents speaking in favor of increasing funding for Wheeler Library, while the public also had mixed reactions to the school’s programming plans in regard to restoring woodshop and wood technology courses.
“The use of the old building is something that has been a divided issue for our town and things are only now starting to finally heal over,” said Kerri Perez, a resident of North Anguilla Road. “To go back before us now to use (the building) again, even if it is just for a woodshop class, it’s going to rip the scab off our wounds. There are a lot of people who feel misled about the building and use of it.”
Under the proposed programming plan, the school district would use the woodshop facilities available on the second floor of the former high school building in the remaining two-story portion of the North Stonington Education Center at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. Superintendent of Schools Troy Hopkins said that the old facility would be used only for woodshop, with all other school activities and courses still occurring across the street in the new facility.
Hopkins said wood technology programming would be led by Technology Education teacher Dave Bradanini, who had previously instructed woodshop and metal-working courses in the district prior to curriculum revisions made as a result of school renovations. He also provided a commitment to the revival and long-term sustainability of the program.
“Right now, the equipment that we have has all been tested and it is functioning well. So far, everything is looking OK,” Hopkins said. “We were fortunate; a lot of districts would have taken (the equipment) out and would have left just an empty room. We have the set-up, so we might as well use it.”
Hopkins and Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner said discussion was spurred after high school administrators and teachers reported a significant increase in interest in courses that would provide hands-on opportunities and encourage development of technology-focused professional skills.
To gauge student interest and participation, Wheeler High School implemented a set-design course in partnership with the school's performing arts programs in the current school year. The course, which is taught by Bradanini, is filled to capacity, with others since showing a desire for future opportunities as well.
Several residents expressed concern over the impact of restoring the program, however, including questioning the safety of having students crossing the street — resident Brian Rathbun noted that such safety issues and closure of the tunnel were selling points in gaining approval for the school renovation project — while others also debated sustainability over more than five years.
The district closed down an existing program about five years ago, noted resident Kathy White, and although she said she supports such programming, she was concerned inconsistent availability would become a problem.
“When it was taken out, we were told that the school district couldn’t afford the shop,” White said. “I don’t want to see something partial; if all these were shut down before because we couldn’t afford them, then how long before it happens again?”
Hopkins offered assurances that the program would be financially sustainable, in part because there are limited needs when it comes to staff certifications and virtually no equipment start-up costs associated with it.
He said students would be able to use the program to get a head start on job training and noted the importance of such opportunities, even among more traditional book-oriented students in today’s society.
“We truly see this as a long-term initiative. This is tied in with computer-aided design, it is tied to 3D printing; it is all part of the Technology Department’s initiative to give our kids the skills they need,” Hopkins said. “Even if you are becoming an auto mechanic, you have to know technology and tools.”
Despite the concerns, the plan found support from a number of different residents, including Elaine Carlson, who urged officials to consider this as an investment in the town’s future.
“We need to stop looking to the past and start moving forward,” Carlson said. “It’s all sitting right there. You might as well use it, that’s common sense. If we have sections of this building that are safe and ready, then we need to use them.”
Budget as presented
Despite the two-hour hearing and presentation, the public provided limited feedback on other aspects of the budget. The most active request, made by six different speakers, was to see additional allocations for Wheeler Library.
The budget, as currently presented, would call for $22.52 million in spending in the 2023-24 fiscal year. With a tax rate of 28.99, which represents a slight increase when compared to a year ago, the town would receive an additional $723,000 in revenue that would be returned to the undesignated fund, keeping the town at 11.05%, or $2.39 million.
The budget includes $880,404 in new spending, or 4.07% higher than last year, including $640,617 for education, $232,022 for government operations and $6,765 for capital improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.