PHOTOS: Wheeler demolition in progress Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A view of the demolition of the former Wheeler High School in North Stonington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A view of the demolition of the former Wheeler High School in North Stonington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A view of the demolition of the former Wheeler High School in North Stonington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A view of the demolition of the former Wheeler High School in North Stonington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Federal judge rules Rhode Island's truck tolling system unconstitutional PHOTOS: Last day of summer at the beach Some resident concerns remain as developers unveil revised Campbell Grain plans ‘Sanctuary’ cities navigate migrant influx from GOP states PHOTOS: Wheeler demolition in progress Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale Former Uber driver charged with sexual assault of passenger View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.