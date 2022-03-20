Peter Leibert, left, Morris Men Squire, founder, and musician accompanies dancers at the base of Lantern Hill following summit celebration. The Westerly Morris Men celebrated the Vernal Equinox by dancing at dawn on the summit of Lantern Hill in North Stonington, on a foggy Sunday, March 21, 2022. The Vernal Equinox is the moment at which the center of the Sun lies precisely above the Earth's equator, astronomically marking the beginning of Spring. Participants and spectators met at the base of the hill to make the slippery, wet 15-20 minute hike to the summit. Sunrise occured at about 6:50 a.m. EST. Lantern Hill is located on the Ledyard / North Stonington town line, just south of Route 2. The trailhead is located on Wintechog Hill Road. The Vernal Equinox hike was originally started by Betsy (Oller) Storms of the Pequotsepos Outing Club, of Mystic. Morris dancing was introduced to the event in 1987, making 2022 the 36th consecutive year of this Spring celebration. A newer tradition, additional dancing and a song at the trailhead after the summit hike, for those not inclined or able to make the climb.
