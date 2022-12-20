Ryan Beattie, of North Stonington, coaxes “Penelope”, her son’s (Chase Beattie, 15, not in photo) 11-month-old, 375-pound Duroc gilt, with a marshmellow, to lure her out of a trailer to visit students at North Stonington Elementary School, and to receive a kiss from Prinsipal Rob Cillino, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Cillino is fulfilling his dare to his student body for breaking their fundraising record. The PTO fundraiser, through Power of Purpose (StepItUp) raised over $10,000 to use in North Stonington schools to help with costs of enriching the learning environment through assemblies, technology, curriculum -based field trips, and more. Students voted for one of three Principal Challenges and kissing a pig, was the favorite. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
