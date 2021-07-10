Shannon Kappes braids the hair of her sister Ellen in preparation for beef showmanship competition at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Maureen Shuttleworth, from Texas, offers encouragement to Kherington, 5, competing in the pedal tractor completion at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Kherington Shuttleworth, 5, shows mom, Maureen, the blue ribbon she won in the pedal tractor completion at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Shuttleworths are from Texas and were in town visiting relatives. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Terrel Lavoie shaves the udder of her show goat, Mookie Betts, as daughters Leila, 9, and Elizabeth, 4, watch, at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Maddie Gay, 2, gets a hand getting on tractor from her grandmother Lisa Gay, before competing in the pedal tractor pull at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Kherington Shuttleworth, 5, poses with trophy and blue ribbon she won in the pedal tractor pull competition with her grandparents, Bob and Lisa Gay at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
Dalton Peszynski, of East Hampton, washes Bentley, and Alexis Gavitt, of Canterbury, washes Max, before beef showmanship competition at the 57th North Stonington Agricultural Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
