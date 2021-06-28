6/27/2021_Kay Lauzenheiser, the Christian education coordinator at the Congregational Church of North Stonington conducts a Children’s Preachment portion of a Colonial Heritage Service, as the church celebrates its 300th anniversary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Participating students Mortiki Garcia, left, 10, and his half-brother Eli Gadaree, second from right, 4, and Violet Weicksel, on right, 7, look on. Eli is attempting to speak into a wireless microphone attached to the Lautzenheiser’s jacket.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.