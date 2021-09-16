A large Claas Jaguar 960 self-propelled forage harvester, affectionately known as ‘The Chopper,’ working the hundred of acres of cornfields at the Beriah Lewis Farm in North Stonington has been drawing the attention of passerby’s marveling at the large machine cutting through multiple rows of corn stalks at a time and feeding it into a daisy chain of waiting trucks for transport to a storage site on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
