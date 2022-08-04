A Pickerel frog, remains stationary just long enough to capture a series of images, during the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in North Stonington.The species produce toxic skin secretions that are irritating to humans and can be fatal to other small animals, especially other amphibians. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
