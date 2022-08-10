Natasha Gambrell, a member of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, performs a ceremonial Shadow Dance to open the 2nd annual Hempstock 2022 Music Festival, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, held on the grounds of the Better Together CT Inc. Farm & Sanctuary in North Stonington. Wolf Jackson, also a member of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, accompanies her on a drum. Hempstock 2022 is a family friendly celebration of all things hemp. Besides the musical performances, several workshops dedicated to education on regenerative sustainable organic farming were also held. Better Together CT Inc. Farm & Sanctuary has helped over 350 Veterans and community members through programs at the Farm and Country Wellness Center. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.