The first New England Food Truck Fest, held Saturday at the North Stonington Fair Grounds. brought some of Eastern Connecticut’s best street foods and confectionaries to North Stonington. With 16 food trucks and a multiple of vendors on hand, there were a variety of offerings for hungry visitors. Saugy Classic Franks from nearby Cranston, RI, brought their world famous hotdogs to the show. Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.