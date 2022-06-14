PHOTOS: Face-to-face with the white-spotted sawyer beetle Jun 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A White-Spotted Sawyer Beetle in North Stonington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A White-Spotted Sawyer Beetle in North Stonington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A White-Spotted Sawyer Beetle in North Stonington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: New American citizens minted at Mystic Seaport Museum on Flag Day Route 1 corridor workshop set for Thursday at Westerly Library Richmond council seeks final ARPA plan that includes money for school safety, response Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law's success PHOTOS: Face-to-face with the white-spotted sawyer beetle Richmond-Carolina firefighters douse blaze caused by lightning strike Rhode Island gas prices top $5 as prices continue to rise Dine to Donate at Andrea to benefit Frank Olean Center View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.