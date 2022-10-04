Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.