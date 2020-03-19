Spencer Shiels, Chariho basketball, Junior: Shiels scored the 1,000th point of her career in a state tournament loss to South Kingstown. Shiels scored the milestone points in the final minute of the game. She led her team with 22 points.

Sophia Bell, Stonington basketball, Junior: Bell scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds as Stonington’s season ended with a loss to Holy Cross in the Class M tournament.

Jawarie Hamelin, Westerly basketball, Junior: Hamelin scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out six assists as Westerly lost to Cranston West in the state tournament.

Ian Spracklin, Wheeler basketball, Senior: Spracklin scored the winning basket in overtime as Wheeler defeated O’Brien Tech in a Class S state tournament game. Spracklin finished with 18 points.

