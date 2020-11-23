Construction work nears completion on the replacement Boombridge Road Bridge spanning the Pawcatuck River on Monday, November 21, 2020. The bridge links North Stonington and Westerly and the bridge will be owned and maintained by the respective towns. The reconstruction project consisted of removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, including the reconstruction of the bridge approaches in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The new bridge consists of a composite cast-in-place reinforced concrete deck and steel plate girder superstructure, with reinforced concrete integral abutments founded on rock-bearing steel piles with a curb to curb width of 24-feet and a length of 122-feet. The contractor for the nearly $2 million project is Brunalli Construction Company and the work is scheduled to be completed by late November 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
