top story
top story
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 3:30 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.