A female Northern Cardinal feeds from a North Stonington birder after the first snowfall of the season, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The image was shot with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
A female Northern Cardinal feeds from a North Stonington birder after the first snowfall of the season, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The image was shot with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.