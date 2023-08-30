Teachers, staff, and administers greet students and line them up by grade level as they return to school Wednesday morning, August 30, for the first day of classes in the new 2023-2024 school year at North Stonington Elementary School in North Stonington, CT. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
