top story
PHOTOS: A fond farewell for longtime North Stonington Elementary Principal Veronica Wilkison
-
- Updated
- 0
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 1:01 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.