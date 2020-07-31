A family reacts in unison to a thunder clap and flash of lightning as they wander through the sunflower field at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold on Thursday evening, July 30, 2020. The farm hosts the Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut that began July 21 and runs through July 29. Bouquets of five sunflowers will be given for a $10 donation while supplies last, and all proceeds of sunflower sales go directly to Make-A-Wish. To date the charity has raised well over $1 million from the sale of T-shirts, cards, sunflower bouquets and tickets for hayrides through the fields. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun