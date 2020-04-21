Sunday morning proved to be a busy one for members of the North Stonington Fire Department. The agency responded to Lantern Hill Road in Ledyard around 8 a.m. as part of a mutual response to a structure fire, shown above, while Pawcatuck firefighters covered the station. Members were cleaning their equipment following the response when the agency was called to a one-car crash along Route 2 in the area of Holly Green around 10:15 a.m. Members of the department were able to extricate the driver, who had become trapped inside, and the unidentified driver suffered injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Courtesy North Stonington Fire Department
