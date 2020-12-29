NORTH STONINGTON — Laura Tillinghast opened her front door on the morning of Mother’s Day, and there, on her doorstep, was her family’s dinner, complete with mimosas and dessert.
The fully prepared repast was delivered by Gourmet Galley, a catering service in North Stonington.
The same caterers provided food at Tillinghast’s family Christmas party three years ago. But there was no pandemic then. Catering services have since needed to make major adjustments to stay afloat, and that’s exactly what Gourmet Galley’s owner, Anna Lathrop, did.
“I panicked at first, and then sort of decided to buckle up and figure things out,” she said. “I was scared, but then I said, ‘Okay, I have a lot of people depending on me here, so I need to keep a straight head and work through this.’”
Lathrop continued to take catering jobs, whether it was delivering directly to people’s homes or small weddings in the months of Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening, when gatherings of up to 100 people were allowed in an outdoor setting. But she also opened a brand new retail-focused business, Gourmet Galley at Home, to provide food for customers to take away.
“You can still enjoy our great food, just in a different way,” she said.
When Tillinghast found out this new style of catering was coming to town in the heat of the pandemic, she was “so excited.”
“Food was going to be available on a pick-up basis, which is even better,” she said. “Then we don’t have to go out for dinner. It saves us money, it saves us exposure, and it’s really good food at home. It’s almost like eating out, but at home.”
Gourmet Galley has been in business for 21 years. As a full-scale catering service, Lathrop said her employees staff events, pack food at their building on Route 2 in North Stonington, and cook it at the event they are catering.
But it’s a little more difficult to do that in a world of pandemic where large events and social gatherings are discouraged. Lathrop said she's always wanted to have the retail operation added to their building, but never had the time.
Enter the coronavirus. It was a perfect opportunity to start the new business model, she said.
“It’s exciting to do a new business, and I finally had the chance to do it,” Lathrop said. “I was excited and relieved and happy about finally feeling a little sense of normalcy being able to get back to work.”
But what really inspired her to keep Gourmet Galley up and running was her staff.
“I was motivated to do it so that I could keep my employees employed,” she said.
In the meantime, Lathrop said she continued to stay in touch with her catering clients. She helped them move their dates to postpone events until next year or the year after, and also helped them process their own emotions.
“It’s happening to them as well. Their worlds are getting rocked. They were planning on getting married and now they’re not,” she said.
Lathrop said catering is still her main business, and she’s expecting a big year next year. Not only will postponed events take place, but she said her new takeout service will “dovetail nicely” with her catering business going into next year.
Lathrop said the support from local customers through the pandemic has been “overwhelming.” She said customers have been coming into the new Gourmet Galley at Home talking about how great the food is and how the service was needed in town.
Tillinghast agreed. She praised Lathrop for the idea, calling her resilience “inspiring.”
“I think it’s just such a wonderful addition to North Stonington,” Tillinghast said.“She really thought about it, and she thought well. She reached out to (fill) a need in the community at a time when we really did need it. We needed something to look forward to. We needed a safe way to get food and to eat food, and she provided that.”
Tillinghast, who is a resident of North Stonington, said she would normally have to drive to Mystic or Westerly to get prepared food, but now she can stop at Gourmet Galley on the way home from work and pick up dinner for the night.
The positive response and support from the community has been “heart-warming” for Lathrop. She called the pandemic a “blip” in the business’ many years of service, and is excited for next year.
“It’s not doom and gloom. Next year is going to be absolutely amazing. We’re looking forward to catering all those parties that people have been waiting to have,” she said.
