NORTH STONINGTON — When nearly two-and-a-half feet of snow blanketed the region during a late January blizzard, Wheeler High student Mike Caster had the opportunity to use the snow day to sit back and relax, something that would have been seen as an opportunity by many in their senior year.
Anyone who knows Caster, an energetic and charismatic member of the Class of 2022, will tell you that “sitting still just isn’t who Mike is” — and that storm allowed Caster to take the lead, alongside his friend and Wheeler junior Nick Larkin, in founding a full-time landscaping and yard work company, C&L Landscaping LLC.
“It hasn’t been easy, of course, but every minute has been worth it,” he said. “Every day, we work from the end of school until sundown, including weekends. Sunday’s are my day, usually to compete in motocross races, but it has been rewarding already.”
Larkin said that when the two first founded the company together, he didn’t know exactly what to expect. With hard work and Caster’s enthusiasm, the company has already grown by leaps and bounds.
In the coming summer, they will begin working together full-time, and Larkin said he looks forward to seeing what the future holds, both for the company and for his close friend.
“This is something I feel like we’ve been working towards our whole life, having done landscaping and helped Mike and his dad on jobs before,” he said. “To be able to start up and find opportunities this quickly, it’s been a great experience.”
For many students, post-graduation life is about finding yourself and carving a path to your destiny. Caster is instead carving his own dream as a full-time small business owner, and that’s just the beginning.
Born and raised in the community, Caster said Wednesday that he is following in the footsteps of his father, landscaper Erik Caster. He was inspired by both his father and mother, Kara, a Fitch High School teacher that he called the “strongest woman I know.” He said she has always been a leader, and taught him that if you want something then you can have it if you work hard enough.
Caster also credited his sister, UConn junior and psychology major Samantha Caster, as being a great role model and setting the bar high.
“They have all been there for me, every step of the way,” he said.
The business itself began as simply an act of opportunity in January when the blizzard dropped snow of more than 2 feet, with drifts approaching 50 inches. Caster called on Larkin and his cousin, Westerly High sophomore Josh Zeppieri, and the two spent 16 hours straight working.
The three used limited equipment — there were just three shovels and a snowblower, which was carried by Erik Caster’s truck — but cleared 10 driveways and 3 commercial properties, raking in $2,500 in payments.
“It ended up being more successful than I could ever have hoped for,” he said. “After the experience, Nick and I talked about continuing to try and find similar odd jobs, and before long, we had started up the company.”
During his time at Wheeler, Caster had also worked as part of the Interact Give Back organization, was a soccer player who credited Coach Joe Mendoza as another inspiration, and has worked at Agway in Westerly.
Outside school, Caster is also a talented dirt bike and motocross rider who has participated in various local and regional races over the past three years.
Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain said throughout it all, one thing that stood out is Caster’s positive attitude. No matter how busy he was, he always showed excitement and enthusiasm. She described him as one of the most polite individuals she has worked with, and said he has been a stellar example for other students in his class.
“Mike has been a model of good citizenship, which is exactly the type of person we are trying to develop during their time at Wheeler,” she said. “No matter how hard things get, he always finds a way to muster through; no matter how trying it may be, he always does the right thing.”
Although the business is likely to remain an ongoing venture for a while yet, Caster is not satisfied with stopping there. He said he is still weighing other options as well, including joining the Air Force to seek a role as a pilot, or applying for a very competitive job opportunity with U.S. Extruders in Westerly, a newer company that produces single-screw extruders, extrusion systems, and high-performance screws for plastic, rubber and silicone.
No matter what life brings, however, he said he’s looking forward to seeing it play out.
“It’s too early to try and plan everything, but there is a lot I would like to do,” he said. “I am ready to get started.”
