NORTH STONINGTON — Three times over the past year, members of the Board of Selectmen went to bid seeking requests for a tenant or buyer to fill the vacant space at the North Stonington Education Center. Three times those efforts have come up short.
First Selectman Michael Urgo and selectmen Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid are grappling with the best way to fill the space at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, which has remained largely vacant in the year since the town acquired the property last summer, after the latest effort failed to return even a single bid. Urgo said the board will now need to determine the best course of action, which will likely require an alternative solution to simply posting the property for sale or lease.
"No bids came in, and at this point, it will need to put it back on the agenda," Urgo said. "I do think there are still some things we could do. I'm not ready to throw in the towel yet, but we will need to look at our options as a board and come to a consensus on what to do next."
Urgo and Carlson each said this week that after the third bid effort failed to attract a potential tenant or buyer, it will be time to consider options beyond real estate listings to attract a partner and fill the space.
At the very least, Carlson said the town will need to consider a stop-gap to avoid the burden of seasonal maintenance, heating and other costs that have already fallen to the taxpayers for a year now.
During a special town meeting this spring, residents approved a measure by paper ballot to allocate $96,752 for expenses related to maintenance and repair at the education center. The appropriation was only expected to cover through June 30. With winter approaching quickly, he said the town will need to act with urgency in order to avoid absorbing another season of expensive heating and maintenance costs.
The town currently has some funding available within its building maintenance account, he said, but those funds won't last through the winter.
"We do not want to be broadsided like we were last year," said Carlson, chairman of town's Education Center Subcommittee. "While we do have some funds available right now, those are only going to pay the bills for so long. We are going to need to come to a solution."
Carlson, who is the only candidate to come forward in seeking election as first selectmen in November as Urgo prepares to retire, said that at the very least, determining the next course of action is likely to become a top priority for the incoming first selectman and new board if a solution is not reached in the next several weeks.
The lack of bidders is just the latest challenge in a year-long effort to fill the space. The town first went to bid on the property last August, leading voters to approve the lease of the one-story wing of the former Wheeler Middle High School facility to the Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. in September. That came to an abrupt halt in December, however, when negotiations fell through with Lighthouse representatives.
The town went back out to bid earlier this year and received interest again, this time from a party that had reached out to Urgo after learning the possible deal with Lighthouse had fallen through. The effort resulted in a month-long negotiation before the bidder, who was not identified, declined to further pursue a deal.
With little recourse, the board went to bid one last time on July 21, opening options for those interested to seek either a lease or purchase of part or all of the building. Urgo confirmed Tuesday that no bids were submitted during the final attempt.
Carlson said that among the challenges the town is facing, which include trying to market a large, aging building at the tail end of a pandemic, is the need to come up with a solution that makes sense for the taxpayers both now and in the long-term. Under a stipulation for the property, which is deeded to the town by the Wheeler Library, the building must also specifically be used “for educational purposes only.”
"The fact is that there are just not a lot of people looking for an older, empty space," Carlson said. "There is a small market for a space like this and we are going to need to get together as a board and decide the best way to move forward."
Urgo said he intended to bring the matter back before the Board of Selectmen next Tuesday.
"That discussion will go a long way to determining where we go from here," he said.
