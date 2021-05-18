NORTH STONINGTON — Elected officials have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks after residents rejected the proposed $21.19 million combined budget for the coming fiscal year by a small but decisive margin on Monday.
Residents voted against approving both the 2021-22 general government and education budget proposals at the referendum. The referendum drew a small turnout with 496 residents casting their ballot, or just over 11% of the town’s 4,474 active voters.
The town split the referendum into two questions, which Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen members hoped would help to identify where residents had the most concern. Residents rejected the general government proposal by a 59-vote margin, 276-217, while the education proposal failed by just a 12-vote margin, 254-242. Three people cast ballots that voted on the education budget but not on the general government proposal.
“From the general government side, we in essence had a zero-increase budget with the exception of debt obligations and it didn’t pass. What we need to do now is regroup and see what other ideas we can come up with,” said First Selectman Michael Urgo.
During a lengthy process that included numerous meetings that stretched over the three-hour mark, members of the Board of Finance worked with the town’s selectmen and Board of Education to craft a $21.19 million proposal, representing a 2.08% increase over current spending. The proposal carried a debt liability of $1.38 million, a 14.84% increase, and a limited capital improvement budget of just $252,253. The rejected budget had included $14.37 million in expenditures for education, a 1.78% increase, and $5.18 million for general government and operations, a 1.36% increase.
Board of Finance Chairman Daniel Spring told the public at both hearings that the town is also seeking to find balance after a revaluation process that saw some properties increase in value by 30%. As a result, the proposed budget would have reduced the town’s mill rate by 0.7 mills but would have led to a tax increase of 6% or more for some.
Spring, while speaking as a resident during the public comment portion of the annual town meeting, also noted that the town has also been working for over a decade to try to recuperate losses from the 2010 revaluation, when North Stonington lost $100 million from its grand list as a result of the hit in the real estate market during the previous two years. With the most recent revaluation and other developments, Spring said the town saw an 8% growth this year, increasing assessed property values by $42 million.
Coming up with new solutions at this point will be a challenge, Urgo said Tuesday, and officials will be tasked with trying to determine where or what to try and cut from next without negatively impacting services in the community.
The combination of a low turnout and limited public comments at both the annual town meeting earlier this month and a Board of Finance public hearing in April did not provide officials with much direction, he said, and leaves them with questions on what to look at next.
“We are going to have to talk about, listen to the feedback we’ve received and reevaluate,” Urgo said. “Are there further cuts we can make that won’t have a significant impact? Is it that there was something not funded that the public wanted? These are the questions we’ll need to ask.”
While the town will need to work around a rise in debt obligations that cannot be avoided, the Board of Education is facing challenges related to contractual obligations.
Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner has attributed the 1.78% increase to staffing costs, noting that the vast majority of the increase was directly related to existing contracts. She told the public at each of the hearings that without those obligations, the budget would be nearly level funded.
It was not clear as of Tuesday where the Board of Education might seek to make cuts. Messages seeking further comment were not returned.
Urgo said the Board of Selectmen planned to meet on May 25 to discuss next steps as selectmen search for places to cut. The Board of Education is also expected to discuss possible revisions at its upcoming meeting on May 26.
Urgo said he hopes officials will be ready to move forward with a second town meeting by mid-June. The exact process and timeline has not yet been determined, he said, but it is likely that the budgets will go back to referendum at that time.
“We will continue to work together and collaborate with the Board of Education,” said Urgo, who noted he’d already had conversations with Wagner. “Ultimately, this is one budget and we need to put together a proposal that will be thoughtful and meet the community’s needs.”
