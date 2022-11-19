NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Garden Club received three awards from the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut at its annual awards meeting in October. The awards were the Tribute Award in Conservation, the Conservation Award and the Joyce P. Harris Award.
Club member Mary Ann Buckley, a North Stonington resident and 2020/2021 club president, was honored with the Tribute Award in Conservation for the electronic newsletter she started during the COVID epidemic to keep members informed and connected. The newsletter contains tips for pollinator gardening by using native plants.
The Conservation Award was received for the town’s Pollinator Pathway. The club’s efforts on the project were led by Pat Turner of North Stonington and her Community Education Committee.
The Joyce P. Harris Award for outstanding horticultural achievement recognized the club for its native plant project which introduced the community to native plants that benefit pollinators, birds and wildlife. Educational information was provided at the club’s annual plant sale stressing the importance and benefits of adding native species to the landscape. Club members Jane Potkin and Sue Vincent of Stonington designed and put together the project with members of the Horticultural Committee. This project also resulted in an award from The New England Wildflower Society.
The North Stonington Garden Club welcomes new members from all area towns. For more information, visit nsgardenclub.org.
