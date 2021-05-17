NORTH STONINGTON — Voters in North Stonington have rejected both the town's proposed 2021-22 general government and school budgets at referendum.
With 496 voters casting their ballots during an all-day referendum on Monday, officials said both a measure seeking $14.37 million for education and a separate measure seeking $5.18 million for general government failed by close margins. Voters rejected the general government proposal by a 276-217 margin, while the education proposal failed by a 254-242 margin.
The proposed budget had called for $21.19 million in total expenditures representing a 2.08% increase over current spending.
The budget will now be returned to elected officials to make further adjustments.
— Jason Vallee
