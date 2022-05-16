NORTH STONINGTON — The town’s annual budget referendum drew a turnout of only 5% of the town’s registered voters, but those polled on Monday overwhelmingly passed the $21.64 million combined general government, education and capital improvement budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Monday’s all-day referendum drew just 393 voters to the polls, and those who turned out overwhelmingly approved the separate questions on government and education spending by a nearly 2-1 margin. Voters also approved measures to allow expenditure of federal pandemic funds for demolition at the North Stonington Education Center and to implement a change to improve efficiencies for the town's recreation department.
“It is a lower turnout, but we have been able to get it passed with flying colors,” First Selectman Robert Carlson said Monday night. “There are a lot of projects ahead this year, so it will be good to move on to the next task.”
General government spending was approved 260-133; education spending was approved 260-132, with one no vote; the measure for the North Stonington Education Center passed 266-125; and the proposed policy change passed 279-109.
As approved, the 2022-23 fiscal budget includes $14.53 million for education, $5.32 million for general government and $408,655 for capital improvements. An additional $1.38 million remains allocated for debt liabilities, unchanged from the previous year.
Overall, the budget carries a 2.64% increase in spending compared to the current budget, including an additional 1.74% for education and 2.72% for general government. Capital improvements would represent a 68.34% increase over the current fiscal year, but still remains $96,000 lower than what was funded in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The budget as presented is expected to lead to a mill rate of 28.45 for the coming year, down from 28.6.
