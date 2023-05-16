NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen had two goals heading into the town’s annual budget referendum on Monday: increase voter participation and garner support for the proposed 2023-24 spending proposal.
With a nearly 50% increase in turnout that led to the budget passing by a 2 to 1 ratio, officials can check off both boxes.
Voters overwhelmingly passed both the town and school budgets at an all-day referendum on Monday, as well as green-lighting an ordinance that will allow the town to continue to provide a local limited tax relief option for homeowners. First Selectman Robert Carlson said he believes the referendum results show a confidence in the town government and elected leadership in the community.
“We have always considered ourselves to be a board that listens, and I feel like we did our best to come up with a plan with not a lot of frills or excess,” Carlson said in a phone conversation Tuesday.
“It is the second year now that we have been able to get the budget passed the first time around, and I think that shows the public has confidence in three things,” he continued. “First there is the confidence that the public has in what the town leadership is doing; it shows a confidence in the new superintendent and the job that he has done; and it shows the confidence the taxpayer has in the direction the community is going.”
The three-question referendum drew 563 voters to the polls, nearly 200 more than a year ago. Voters approved the town’s proposed $7.35 million spending plan for general government operations, capital improvements and debt services, 395-168, and the $15.17 million education spending plan, 367-196.
Superintendent of Schools Troy Hopkins said one of the exciting wrinkles in this year’s budget is the reintroduction of a woodshop program at Wheeler High School that utilizes the technology already available in the two-story portion of the North Stonington Education Center that still remains.
He said at a public hearing last month that students would be able to use the program to get a head start on job training and noted the importance of such opportunities, even among more traditional college-oriented students in today’s society.
“We truly see this as a long-term initiative. This is tied in with computer-aided design, it is tied to 3D printing; it is all part of the Technology Department’s initiative to give our kids the skills they need,” Hopkins said. “Even if you are becoming an auto mechanic, you have to know technology and tools.”
On the town side, Carlson said the budget is largely designed to keep services stable, with the exceptions of some additional funding for Wheeler Library and specific changes to the Department of Public Works budget in order to help the town’s bulky waste and transfer station become more independent and financially viable long-term.
“We are changing how we run things moving forward and will be taking the first steps towards becoming our own haulers,” he said. “The long-term goal is to become more self-sufficient, which will hopefully also lead to a reduction in costs for the community.”
Carlson said now that the plan has been approved, the town is preparing to issue stickers for those in the community seeking to use the transfer station. The stickers, which cost $40 and will be valid for two years, will be sold beginning July 5.
The budget represents $22.52 million in spending and is expected to result in a mill rate of 28.99, which is a slight increase compared to a year ago. The budget includes $880,404 in new spending, 4.07% higher than last year, including $640,617 for education, $232,022 for government operations and $6,765 for capital improvements.
The town’s mill rate will be officially voted on by the Board of Finance on Wednesday, per town code.
Residents on Monday also overwhelmingly approved a continuance of the state’s Connecticut Homeowners Program on a local level, per state-sanctioned ordinance, by a 386 to 154 vote. The program provided local towns the option of “providing limited property tax relief to homeowners based on their income, age or disability status, or veteran or emergency personnel status.”
“The programs target specific groups of homeowners, including seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, firefighters and emergency personnel, and individuals whose property taxes exceed 8% of their income,” according to documents provided by the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research. The program was an opt-in measure offered for communities to continue to offer local support, officials said.
With the budget now passed, Carlson said the officials will look to make sure the sticker program has a smooth implementation; will seek to work with Wheeler Library and its board of directors to create a long-term rehabilitation and renovation proposal, which may go to referendum at a later date; and will begin looking at the long-term solutions for the green at the former site of the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center.
“There are a number of things to focus on before we come to elections,” Carlson said.
