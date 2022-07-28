NORTH STONINGTON — In need of a dump truck? Right now, those seeking options for a used truck body may find the answer sitting in a parking lot at the town’s highway garage.
The town has announced that it is auctioning off a used, “as is” 2008 dump body from the Iroquois Manufacturing Co. that is currently available to the highest bidder. The town will accept offers for the truck through Aug. 5.
Officials said the goal of the auction is to move equipment that the town no longer has a use for in a way that will provide some benefit to the community. Any proceeds from the sale will be used as revenues to help offset town expenses.
Christine Dias, administration and finance officer for the town of North Stonington, wrote in an advertisement seeking bids that the dump body was removed from a 2008 Ford F-550 within the town’s fleet that was recently replaced following extensive, unrepairable wear and tear.
The truck, which is featured in photographs shared by the town, does not have any warranties and returns will not be allowed. The winning bidder will be responsible for collecting the truck and removing it from town property within five business days of notification.
“Dump body is complete with a sub-framing system and hydraulic components,” the town wrote in the auction advertisement.
Officials said the highway garage staff can assist in the loading process upon request.
Sealed bids must be submitted to North Stonington Town Hall, 40 Main St. in North Stonington, attention Christine Dias, no later than noon on Aug. 5. For more information, visit https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/bids/auction-dump-body.
— Jason Vallee
