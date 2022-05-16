NORTH STONINGTON — A push to convert the space at the John Dean Gallup House into a cultural center run by the nonprofit group Milltown Arts has gained steam in recent weeks, and members of the Board of Selectmen on Monday voted in favor of approving a short-term rental as volunteers explore viable future options for the site.
Board members voted unanimously Monday to enter into a one-year lease agreement with an employee of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy who is entering a three-year assignment in the area. The tenant, a man in his 20s named Patrick, is described as an avid outdoorsman who expressed a strong interest in gardening and hiking in his application.
The private rental will bring the town $1,600 in monthly rent, First Selectman Robert Carlson said, and the tenant will be responsible for all utilities including heat, electricity and water. The tenant is expected to move in effective July 1.
“We told the taxpayers a while back that we were going to rent the property and as town leaders, we need to stick with what told them was going to happen,” Carlson said. “That house has been vacant and has not seen revenue in three years, and we promised we would remedy that.”
“I love the idea of partnering with the farmers’ market, using that building for the arts and so forth, but I just don’t think the timing is right,” he said.
The Gallup House, located at Hewitt Farm, is a historic 1750s home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and the rental will include the lower level of the carriage house located next to the main house.
The decision went against the initial recommendations of the Hewitt Farm subcommittee, which had interviewed four eligible applicants before ultimately recommending the town rent the property to longtime North Stonington resident Marilyn Mackay after receiving applications following a request for proposals earlier this year.
Members of the subcommittee had chosen Mackay as a potential long-term tenant of the property — after several years of vacancy, the town went in looking for a potential long-term rental — but fast-moving efforts by local volunteers with Milltown Arts, growing interest in cultural happenings in the community and a stellar turnout at the first-ever North Stonington Artisan Farm Market on the adjacent Hewitt Farm property across the street have forged a potential new future for the Gallup House.
Over the month, the growing interest led to a surprise proposal from volunteers with Milltown Arts who proposed eventually renting the property to help preserve the historic home while providing a cultural arts center that would sit alongside the 109-acre Hewitt Farm. The problem, officials said, is it has moved so quickly that there is not currently any money to secure the property right now.
Carlson, Selectmen Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter each said they support the concept, and Porter offered leasing to the approved tenant as a potential short-term solution while the town and Milltown Arts explore whether a long-term partnership at the site is a truly viable option.
Porter said by going renting to the U.S. Coast Guard professional, the town was specifically selecting someone more adaptable and able to relocate after a year or two if the town should decide to move in a different direction.
“I am concerned about tying our hands with that building for multiple years when we could potentially be using it in the near future as a great cultural center,” Porter said.
Carlson said he sees the possibility more likely being two years out, but both Porter and Mastroianni said they are hopeful that if efforts continue, Milltown Arts could be ready to potentially rent the property in as soon as a year. Officials warned that it is still early in the process, and it would potentially take time for the nonprofit to secure funding.
Mackay, a dedicated resident who has served the town in numerous capacities over the years, attended the meeting via Zoom and expressed frustration with the late decision to look at short-term options for the site but also said she understood the motive and reasoning and withdrew her application. Already in her 80s, Mackay said she wasn’t interested in potentially relocating again in just a year or two and hoped her next home would be her final one.
Mastroianni said he weighed waiting on lease, a request initially made by Porter who sought opinions on a 6-month hold before motioning instead to lease the property, and agrees with a long-term vision of making the house a cultural center. He said he was in favor of visiting the topic again in a year to see how realistic such a project may be.
“I do like the idea that we have a year lease in place and will reassess at the end of the year to see if we made the right choice,” Mastroianni said. “We’ll still be in this role then, and we can address it again then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.