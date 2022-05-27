NORTH STONINGTON — Those hoping to follow town meetings from home will be able to continue to watch and even participate in discussions remotely, but residents will need to attend in person if they want an opportunity to vote.
Boards and commissions in North Stonington have continued to utilize a hybrid format, even as pandemic concerns have subsided, as a means of increasing public participation in local government, but with emergency orders expiring in Connecticut, officials expressed interest in only allowing eligible residents who are in attendance to vote at town meetings. The decision comes as members of the Board of Selectmen seek to find a balance that is reasonable, effective for the community and will not discourage public participation.
“I am all in favor of still streaming, but I do not think we should be having voting online during town meetings because of some of the issues that have come up in surrounding towns,” said Selectman Brett Mastroianni. “I do think it important to continue streaming for transparency, and just require people to come in if they want to vote.”
The decision to maintain the hybrid format comes as members of the Board of Selectmen seek to enhance transparency and encourage greater participation in making local decisions that impact the community.
Christine Dias, the town’s administration and finance officer, told members of the Board of Selectmen this week that as of April 30, the town was no longer required to provide online attendance options for local meetings. In an effort to save money, Dias requested that the board consider format changes that would allow the town to reduce costs associated with Zoom, Webinar software or both.
The town currently pays for three Zoom conferencing licenses due to the number and timing of meetings, as well as approximately $140 per month for the Webinar format, she said. It would be relatively easy to continue the hybrid format, she said — provided staff was not battling challenges and restrictions related to online voting at town meetings, that is.
“From a technical aspect, it prevents a lot of issues from happening if we only have the voting in the room,” she said.
Mastroianni, First Selectman Bob Carlson and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter said they all preferred having meetings available online, especially as it has occasionally attracted attention from an audience who otherwise would have been unable to attend in person.
Porter said she would have preferred to see online voting as well, an effort which she hoped would lead to greater input on community-related matters, but she conceded that the challenges outweigh the benefits.
Carlson said he would love to continue having online voting but that the potential for miscommunication or technical issues having a negative impact is far more detrimental than not offering the ability to vote online.
“It’s difficult. We just can’t have people coming to these meetings and taking time out of their day just to tell them that they can’t vote because someone who didn’t come isn’t able to connect online,” Carlson said.
He noted that despite not offering voting, the town was already taking added steps beyond neighboring communities including Stonington, which has returned to in-person meeting formats, to provide different ways for residents to stay informed.
Carlson said the town and Board of Selectmen would continue to make efforts to improve public access and believes having hybrid coverage already provides residents with greater access than they had before the pandemic began.
“We are a town that has embraced this format and is trying to do what it can to keep people informed,” Carlson said. “In doing this, I think we are offering people an opportunity they otherwise would not have had rather than seeing it as taking something away.”
Town meeting on June 27
In returning to the in-person voting format, residents will have their first opportunity to voice their opinions on June 28 when several questions will be presented regarding a lease and demolition project at the North Stonington Education Center and use of the town's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Members of the Board of Selectmen will present plans for a possible lease of the North Stonington Education Center, located at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, to an early education center during a public hearing on June 7. The center would occupy the first floor of the former high school wing, known as the two-story wing.
That hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Dias said the goal would then be to have members of the Board of Finance approve tentative action plans for demolition of the one-story wing and use of American Rescue Plan Act funding on June 15, and selectmen would then hold a special meeting on June 17 to call the town meeting, which is expected to be set for June 27.
