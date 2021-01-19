NORTH STONINGTON — Residents and business owners seeking to catch the ears of local elected officials will have an opportunity Thursday during the town’s annual tri-board meeting, which will be held virtually this year.
The annual tri-board meeting of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Participants and viewers will be given updates from the boards and have the opportunity to speak with state Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to hear important updates and share their feedback with local leaders, said First Selectman Michael Urgo. “We hope everyone who is interested will join us for this informative session.”
Those interested in attending may join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89397725875?pwd=NGxLd3h5Nzk4Q2Y1UzhjY2dQQUI2QT09 and entering passcode "553627;" or by phone at 1 646 558 8656 and entering Webinar ID "893 9772 5875."
— Sun staff
