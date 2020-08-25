NORTH STONINGTON — Students returning to North Stonington Elementary School in the coming weeks will be coming back to a state-of-the-art facility, and members of the public are invited to celebrate completion of the town's school renovation project this weekend.
North Stonington officials, school leaders and members of the Board of Education will host a celebration and ribbon cutting at the North Stonington Elementary School on Sunday at 3 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will include a short presentation and outdoor ceremony.
The school will not be open for facility tours, as the campus has already been disinfected and thoroughly cleaned, and officials said restricting public access will be necessary to assure the grounds remain properly santized for students and staff.
“North Stonington students and staff are excited to get back to work in our state-of-the-art facilities. Given the COVID-19 pandemic it is incredibly timely that we have these safe buildings to return to which feature climate control and ventilation unlike the old buildings," Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said in a press release. "We look forward to having the community walk through the building once the virus is behind us. We are incredibly thankful to the entire town and all taxpayers for supporting this important investment in North Stonington.”
Pamela Potemri, chairwoman of the School Modernization Committee, said in a press release that the committee and community as a whole are excited to see the years of work come to fruition.
"It has been a lot of hard work from a great many people and it is wonderful to see it coming to the finish line at this very timely juncture," she said.
Although the event is public, those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing protocols including wearing a masks and maintaining a 6-foot distance whenever possible. There will be a virtual tour available as part of the presentation.
Anyone interested in attending may register for the event on the town's Facebook page, or may simply stop. The event will also be recorded for those who wish to view but do not feel comfortable attending.
— Jason Vallee
