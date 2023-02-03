NORTH STONINGTON — Over the past several years, the town has seen a significant increase in trash disposal while efforts to recycle have dwindled. Officials warn that if the trend continues, it will literally result in taxpayers throwing their money away.
North Stonington Highway Foreman Don Hill told a joint meeting of the boards of Selectmen and Finance on Wednesday night that over the past two years, residents have recycled less and disposed of more recyclables, resulting in an increase in the amount of trash that the town must pay to have incinerated. To make matters worse, Hill said the town is facing an increase in garbage disposal fees that would cost an additional $31,900 in the 2023-24 fiscal year — and that’s if the amount of garbage the town must pay to get rid of doesn’t continue to climb as it has in recent years.
“The trash tonnage we are disposing of has gone up considerably, which tells me that people aren’t recycling, and it is resulting in more being left in the trash to be burned,” Hill said.
The issue isn’t unique to North Stonington, but it is one that the town must curb in order to reduce spending and improve long-term sustainability. Members of the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance said they intend to address the issue further during budget season.
According to Hill, who presented a comprehensive budget proposal to both boards on Wednesday evening, the town’s transfer station was used by an estimated 1,200 people in 2022. During that time, the station processed an estimated 3,586 tons of household garbage, 329.39 tons of recyclables, 3,250 gallons of used oil, 465 tires, 11 tons of electronics with metal, 413 appliances, 1,057 pounds of fluorescent light bulbs, 432 mattresses, 242 pieces of furniture, 4,500 pounds of paint and 136 propane tanks.
Known as a “tipping fee,” the fee is a per-ton assessment based on the weight of the garbage brought for incineration. At the current assessment, the town is spending $209,000 on tipping fees. The rate will move from $54.19 to $62.25, and if the town isn’t able to reduce the amount being sent then Hill said it would result in a $240,223 assessment in the coming year.
Hill said that if town residents and businesses were to improve their recycling habits in the coming year, the reduction in trash could potentially reduce costs. If the town does not improve, however, the results could be even more expensive than the estimated $240,000.
Finance Vice Chairman Mike Anderson encouraged town staff to find more ways to communicate directly with the public in the meantime in order to inform them of the issue and said this is an area where the residents themselves can make an immediate impact in reducing expenses and simultaneously aiding the environment.
“We really need to do more to let the taxpayers know that this is a direct way to save money. We make money by recycling versus having to spend money in order to get rid of our garbage,” Anderson said. “We need to combine these two statistics and let the taxpayers know directly that their behavior could save money. That’s a huge message.”
Finance and Administration Officer Christine Dias said she would seek to conduct an immediate social media campaign, which will involve posting the resources on the website and to the town’s Facebook page. The effort will take little time or resource, she said, and would help to get the ball rolling.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni told members of the Board of Finance that the trash costs were an item the Board of Selectmen would also be discussing in their coming meetings in an effort to find a comprehensive solution beyond public education.
In the coming year, the town will be considering a move to implement a sticker system for transfer-station use. The return to stickers, which Hill explained had not been used for four years, would help target abuse that may have contributed to the growing trash costs. He said enforcement will still be somewhat limited, however, as staff are not officers and can only do so much before it comes down to sorting directly through the trash brought to the facility — a process that would seem “Big Brother-like," according to Board of Finance members.
Without the resources and compliance, however, Hill warned there is only so much the department can do to mitigate these growing costs.
“Our system is abused, and at times it is abused by a lot of people. Sometimes people are legitimately just borrowing their parent’s car, or their car in the shop. It’s hard to distinguish based on seeing an out-of-state plate,” Hill said.
“The bottom line is that we make money on recyclables and we lose money on trash,” Hill continued. “We have seen less recycling and more trash every year since 2020. We need to turn that around.”
