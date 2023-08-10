NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the nonprofit group Keeping North Stonington Affordable are seeking a deal with the town for the long-term lease or acquisition of a 10-acre parcel along Wrights Road, just off Wintechog Hill, for the development of an all-affordable housing complex that would provide 25 residential homes and apartments.
Before the Board of Selectmen is willing to put the concept to vote and bring it before the public, however, officials are asking for more details regarding whether turning over the land for development is the best use of the parcel.
Selectmen took no vote this week despite requests by Keeping North Stonington Affordable, or KNSTA Inc., and organization President Mary Ann Ricker to move forward in negotiating a land-hold contract and sending the matter to the Planning and Zoning Commission in accordance with state requirements for any sale or lease of public land. First Selectman Robert Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter all expressed support for the project as a whole, but said they believe there are too many unanswered questions remaining to move forward just yet.
“Towns like North Stonington lead the list of communities who need (affordable housing) most. We want to support it, but we have to go through this painstaking process of answering all these questions,” Carlson said. “We are the ones who will get the questions from taxpayers and we need to be prepared to answer their questions.”
Carlson and Mastroianni each expressed a desire to maintain an ongoing dialogue, and Carlson said he would include the topic on future meeting agendas to allow for ongoing communication to help push the project forward.
For volunteers with the nonprofit group, the goal of the project is to find a suitable location for the purpose of developing badly needed affordable housing options in the community.
The organization was formed after a previous effort at the site, which was led by the town using grant money, ended without approvals. The previous efforts were marred by concerns regarding whether it was the best use for the location, as well as density with more units proposed the first time around.
“KNSA’s mission is to ensure that the people of North Stonington, and those wishing to live here, can find housing within their budgets,” says the organization’s mission statement. “By using available private and public funding, we will provide affordable housing options for first-time homebuyers, seniors, renters and those who otherwise cannot afford to live in North Stonington. We will do so in a manner which enhances our community while retaining the rural character of our town.”
During an initial presentation in June, KNSA and David Berto, who works with the Enfield-based development consultants Housing Enterprises Inc., told the board that the conceptual design calls for development of 25 units in all, with some as small as one bedroom and a few others containing potentially as many as three or four. The development, which is expected to cost approximately $6 million, would be built using grants and money obtained through fundraising efforts, etc.
All of the units would remain affordable — but that fact alone will add to the challenges, Berto said.
He said the organization has several challenges as it attempts to simultaneously secure a location while trying to find the funding money for more comprehensive site plans to better answer questions, such as anticipated impact to schools and emergency services. In order to acquire funding for the work to provide answers, however, he said the organization needs to convince any investors or grant administrators that the project is viable and that the money and efforts will not be wasted.
“That is why we need a contract — no one will give money to a project where the land could be just given away,” Berto said. “Site control is a contract; it has to be. If something significant happens, there are ways the two parties can come together and have discussions to reach a modified agreement.”
The land proposed for development was acquired by the town following a federal change in tribal designations. Carlson said the land, previously deemed property suitable for the Eastern Pequot Tribal Reservation, was then “rendered worthless” and returned to the town by tax lien after several years.
Berto and KNSA members argued that with their request, the land designated for use carries little value. He noted that for all units to remain affordable, the nonprofit will need to focus on using as little money as possible on land acquisition.
While in complete support of the project itself, Carlson and Mastroianni both questioned whether it was the right location. He also suggested the town explore the value of the property and, should it prove more valuable than first thought, also consider a land swap deal or selling the property and buying one more suited for this type of development.
He added that it will be critical for the nonprofit to provide additional details to the public before going to a town meeting or the community could end up rejecting the proposed effort. If such happens, Carlson indicated there would not be an opportunity for a second town meeting to try again.
Both said that, as a result, they would prefer to meet with the group at each meeting until such time that getting approval from voters at a town meeting would seem more feasible.
“Right a hard sell to residents to vote on a blank canvas and simply saying, ‘this is what we’re hoping to do,’” Mastroianni said.
“If this is the direction that we are headed, then we all need to move in that direction together,” he continued. “We need to have all these questions answered, and this board needs to be able to know that when we send it to (the Planning and Zoning Commission), we are confident with the plan we have.”
