NORTH STONINGTON — Anticipated contractual increases of 2% for town employee salaries and a return to typical annual funding for capital improvements drives many of the increases in a $7.21 million proposed general government budget in the coming fiscal year, but coinciding increases in anticipated revenue will help to offset the impact to taxpayers.
The proposed $7.21 million combined general government operations, debt and capital improvements budget presented by the Board of Selectmen represents a 1.94% increase over current spending. Under the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, debt services remained level at approximately $1.38 million, operations spending would increase by $145,433 and capital improvements would jump to $504,655, a 107.89% or $261,902, increase in spending.
First Selectmen Robert Carlson and North Stonington Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias told the Board of Finance Wednesday night that although there is an increase in spending, it will be offset by increases in revenues.
“Our revenues, with the prior year’s mill rate, would exceed the increase that we are proposing,” Dias said. “Additional revenue may still be added in yet, but it is just too early in the process to consider that.”
Dias said that without factoring in the Board of Education budget, the increase in revenue exceeded the selectmen’s proposed increases by $141,439. She noted that the Board of Education had not yet presented a budget — that budget will be discussed at a special Board of Finance meeting next week — and their request could change the impact considerably, as education comprises a vast majority of town expenses.
The proposed budget also represents an additional $74,255 in reductions already made following line-item adjustments made by the Board of Selectmen during workshops over the past month, Carlson said.
For the town, all eyes remain on the North Stonington Education Center and the impact it will have on expenses after the past two years.
Carlson told finance members that in the previous year’s budget, maintenance and heating costs to keep the property operational exceeded $150,000. Expenses this year will likely be covered as an expense to be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funding, Carlson said, but the town was forced to create a line item in the 2022-23 budget as a result of the ongoing issue.
The good news, Carlson said, is a plan to demolish the one-story wing will eliminate operational expenses and anticipated maintenance, saving the community roughly $50,000, and a possible agreement with an unnamed tenant to fill at least a portion of the remaining two-story wing would help cover at least half of the remaining costs, possibly more. With a lease agreement, the town would also be able to better address maintenance costs and further reduce annual expenses over time as well.
The lease is currently in negotiations and Carlson told members of the Board of Finance that he could not comment further, but was hopeful to be able to make an announcement within a few weeks. The name of the prospective tenant has not been released.
“If all goes well, we are hoping to lease the two-story wing at $56,000 per year. I am hopeful that I will be able to come forward with more details in the next few weeks,” Carlson said.
When it comes to capital improvements, members of the Board of Finance requested clarification on the projects that were included and the reason for the significant jump in expenses. The line item had more than doubled over the previous year, but town officials reminded Board of Finance members that difficult cuts were made last year.
At the request of Vice Chairman Mike Anderson, Dias explained that cuts in the 2021-22 budget were made to try and aid residents, some of whom saw considerable increases in taxes despite a reduction in the mill rate as a result of revaluation. The impact led to significant reductions in the budget, including in capital improvement spending.
In the 2020-21 fiscal year, however, the town committed to more than $500,000 in capital improvements and has funded such line items at a similar level in recent years.
“We just cut it so much last year … it’s important for us to really go over this and make sure we aren’t simply just slashing funding,” Anderson said.
