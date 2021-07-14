NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen adjourned early and delayed their meeting Tuesday evening after a sound quality issue prevented those who were attending the meeting virtually from hearing participants.
Citing a desire to encourage and enhance public participation, members voted unanimously to postpone the Tuesday evening meeting after just one agenda item, a discussion on the conceptual design for installation of sidewalks along Route 2 in the community.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said that although the town is not required to host meetings in a virtual or hybrid format, officials have chosen to continue to implement a hybrid format in order to increase participation.
“It is a matter of giving residents an opportunity to be involved,” Urgo said. “There are a number of residents out there, even if they are just listening in, who use the virtually links to listen in on what is being discussed. We did not want them to feel left out.”
The issue is not one that the town has experienced much despite a move to full digital following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Since making the move, which occurred just a few weeks after residents were ordered to shelter in place and travel was restricted to essential business only, the town has not had to postpone any events due to technical issues. It is odd to have one at this stage, Urgo said, but is also an occasional challenge that elected officials will need to be able to adjust to.
Officials said a recent upgrade to in-person sound equipment as the likely cause of the issue. The problem is expected to be addressed before the next meeting.
The remaining agenda will be discussed during a special meeting with the Board of Selectmen that is expected to take place Monday evening.
“There was nothing pressing and, given we have worked to make sure the public has a voice in the process, we felt there was no issue in waiting until those attending virtually can hear properly,” Urgo said.
The board is also scheduled to meet that afternoon for a workshop discussion on how the community will use the approved American Rescue Plan funds. The town is expected to receive approximately $1.5 million.
The money will be given to the town in two payments, and must be used in ways that address costs related to the pandemic or preparations to improve response and operations during future outbreaks.
