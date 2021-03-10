NORTH STONINGTON — The town’s selectmen will seek guidance from the Board of Finance in identifying ways to further reduce the 2021-22 fiscal budget after efforts to comply with a request to present a zero- increase proposal fell short despite cuts to proposed fire and maintenance staffing as well as reductions to maintenance and equipment spending.
The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday evening expressed concern in reducing their proposal further after a nearly 2½-hour workshop saw the elimination of a per diem firefighter position from the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department and a part-time maintenance employee position. Selectmen also reduced costs by moving forward in seeking a three-year lease on the acquisition of a pick-up truck rather than an up-front purchase; quashed plans to refurbish a dump truck; reduced the maintenance budget on the North Stonington Education Center; and delayed the purchase of radio equipment for fire services.
The cuts, which included a $270,000 reduction in general government spending and a near $200,000 reduction in capital improvement spending over the board’s initial 2021-22 proposal, still fell over $174,000 short of returning to a zero increase from the approved budget for the current fiscal year.
“I think, at this time, we’ve cut as much as we can possibly cut from this budget without receiving further direction or impacting quality of life,” said Selectman Bob Carlson. “We have worked hard and cut from a lot of areas, a lot of initiatives that were dear to us. It will be difficult to do much more without impacting the community.”
The reductions made Tuesday evening, which will be presented to the Board of Finance on March 17, left a proposed 2021-22 general government operating budget of $5.26 million, representing a 2.99% increase over current spending, and a capital improvement budget of $341,500, representing a 6.68% increase. The town is also responsible for $1.38 million in debt obligations, which cannot be adjusted.
In all, the 2021-22 budget as proposed without Board of Education funding, would represent a 1.7% increase over the current fiscal year.
Working at the direction of the finance board, which charged the Board of Selectmen last Wednesday with further reducing the budget to offer a zero-increase proposal, members struggled at times to find common ground on a variety of possible cuts.
Through several votes and eventual compromise, all three selectmen expressed disappointment but support for the elimination of a new per diem firefighter position and part-time maintenance position to aid with growing property care needs. Carlson and First Selectman Michael Urgo each said although the town could certainly use the position, the community is facing a very challenging budget cycle and officials must be willing to make hard decisions.
The decision was made to eliminate the new position entirely and instead spending $60,000 on just one per diem position, a slight increase over current funding for the position that was first included in this year’s budget.
Urgo said that based on recent conversations between members of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the town could be in a position to receive pandemic rescue funds that would allow it to eventually add the position, or other expenses, back in. He said news has been promising, but also acknowledged that no specific guidelines or funding totals have been set in stone.
“I don’t want to give false hope, but with the rescue funding it sounds like towns are going to get money and they are going to get it over a three-year period,” Urgo said. “It sounds like we could potentially use some of those funds to fund something like this, if it is unfunded. That is a glimmer of hope, but there’s no guarantee on that.”
Selectmen also struggled with whether to include a $60,000 expense in the proposal, which would be used to bring the town and Board of Education together in using the same financial software, but Urgo and Nita Kincaid voted to keep the funding in as part of an effort in moving forward to enhance collaboration between general government and Board of Education staff.
In order for the board to cut anything else, Urgo said he is afraid it would have a potentially significant impact on services or long-term maintenance needs in the community.
“There are a lot of important things in this budget and we’ve already made reductions to important items,” Urgo said. “There is no win here, and I think we’ve done what we can reasonably do.”
The Board of Selectmen has a special meeting slated for tonight at 5 p.m., at which time an agenda item will allow for additional budget discussion and the setting of a date for a town meeting.
