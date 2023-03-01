NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen has approved a tentative budget proposal for general government and capital improvements in the coming fiscal year that would account for a $386,000 increase in spending, a 1.78% increase.
Members of the board voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to forward an adjusted general government, debt reduction and capital budget proposal of just under $7.5 million to the Board of Finance for further consideration and deliberations. The proposal included just $254,500 in additional spending for general government operations for the 2023-24 fiscal year after discussions led to the board to make an additional $50,000 in reductions.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni said although there are many areas that could benefit from additional funding, especially given the impact of inflation, it was important to present a budget that had already been reduced as much as possible without significant negative impacts.
“We need to make the tough decisions, and we need to do the best that we can to make these decisions in a way that looks out for the taxpayer,” Mastroianni said.
The North Stonington Board of Education has not completed its budget review and has not yet submitted a proposal to the Board of Finance. The 1.78% increase does not represent any increase in education spending, officials said, and the overall increase may change.
Entering Tuesday’s discussion, First Selectman Robert Carlson said his goal was to stay within the directive of finance board members to minimize increases. He said he wanted to make sure the budget proposal had reduced the proposed increase in general government spending to under 5%.
Debt reduction figures will remain unchanged in the coming year, with the town liable for $1.38 million in the coming fiscal year.
In a tri-board meeting earlier this year, finance board members expressed a desire to see the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education limit new spending in order to avoid tax increases that could impact residents. North Stonington Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias said preliminary grand list figures show the town had received $615,500 in additional revenue, but final grand list figures would not be available until the end of March.
Numerous cuts to proposed department budgets helped members of the Board of Selectmen to reach their goal, and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter said she felt the board had done the best it could without having a greater, negative impact on departments and town services.
“With everything going on right now with inflation, only increasing our budget by ($254,000) is not … that seems like an acceptable number to me,” Porter said. “I think we are going to be challenged by the (needs of the) Board of Education, but we need to be careful not to cut too much too early.”
Although the focus of the evening was to reduce proposed spending, members were careful not to shed too much money from the proposed donation to Wheeler Memorial Library, an organization that, while private, all three officials said provides a valuable service to the community.
The library received no increases in the past two years, with funding remaining at $65,000 per year. Carlson explained, and Library Director Amy Kennedy had requested $120,000 in the coming year. After debate on what to provide, members ultimately settled on a $100,000 proposed line item to fund library programs and operations.
Carlson praised the work of the library and said what was once a collection site for books has rapidly become “one of the top five things that makes the town what it is.”
“We could debate all day, there are a lot more than five things that make our town what it is, but our library is undoubtedly towards the top,” Carlson said. “We would be doing a disservice to our residents if we don’t give a sizable increase over last year.
“I think the library has really changed a lot in recent years; they have more outreach than ever and are serving more people,” he continued. “Libraries aren’t just books and materials anymore; they are all facets with everything from adult functions to social programs. We need to recognize the resource we have.”
