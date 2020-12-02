NORTH STONINGTON — With negotiations for the lease of the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center nearing a possible agreement, the town is now moving forward with plans to find the right organization to fill the two-story portion of the building.
The Board of Selectmen issued a request for proposals in mid-November seeking bids for the former Wheeler Middle School facility at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. Proposals for the two-story portion must meet deed restrictions that require the tenant to use the building for educational purposes, and bids for the facility are due to the town by 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.
"This is the next step in the process and we are hopeful that we will be able to find the right tenant and build a partnership that would be beneficial to both the organization and our community," First Selectman Michael Urgo said.
The property, which is owned by the Wheeler School and Library, was left vacant earlier this year after the completion of the town's school renovation project. With the challenges of COVID-19, it was initially held in case the extra space was necessary to facilitate safe, in-person learning, but the Board of Education determined the space would not be necessary.
The 22,776 square-foot space, which lies adjacent to a one-story wing that the town is currently negotiating a lease for with Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center, includes 10 classrooms, two labs, five storage spaces and an elevator.
"There are a few organizations who might find potential in this property, such as a trade school," Urgo said. "The center includes several science classrooms, a woodshop and an elevator, so there is potential for a number of different uses."
Under conditions of the RFP, those who would seek to lease the facility will be responsible for providing their own insurance on the building. Any tenant would also be responsible for general maintenance and repairs, including janitorial services, maintenance of electrical systems and above-ground plumbing, driveway and parking areas, landscaping, and any other repair needs.
Those submitting bids are also requested to include their desired rent, although town officials said such information would be used only as a starting point for negotiations.
"The amount of rent to be paid to the town will be negotiated prior to the start of the lease period and the signing of any agreements," the RFP states.
Officials will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday for prospective bidders who would want a tour of the facility. Social distancing requirements, including masks, will be required for safety purposes.
For more information, including access to the full RFP, visit northstoningtonct.gov/bids.
Ongoing negotiations
Officials said negotiations with Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center are continuing to progress and are nearing a point that could allow members of the Board of Selectmen to act on a proposal.
Urgo and selectmen Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid, with the aid of Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias and town attorney Robert A. Avena, spent 90 minutes in executive session Tuesday night to hash out many of the final details of a possible lease.
Urgo said immediately following the executive session that the town would seek to host a follow-up meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday, which would allow the town to present its proposed agreement and take comments from the public.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and details will be provided on the town's website, Urgo said. He said additional information regarding the lease will also be made available to the public prior to the meeting.
Further details of any proposed lease agreement were not available on Wednesday.
