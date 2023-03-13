NORTH STONINGTON — Salaries, inflation and energy costs were all significant contributors to a request for a 5.2% increase in spending for the town's public schools, but a significant increase in tuition revenues may help make the request more palatable for taxpayers.
The Board of Education last week presented a $15.29 million spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The plan includes $760,815 in additional spending for the coming year, but after accounting for increased tuition revenues from a higher enrollment rate by those living in surrounding communities it would result in only 3.9% in additional liabilities for North Stonington taxpayers.
While attempting to limit costs, Superintendent of Schools Troy Hopkins to the Board of Education last month, the budget remains focused on improving an already effective and supportive school system and will address important needs within the district.
“This budget has already been reduced by finding efficiencies and looking for innovative solutions,” Hopkins said. “This adds a much-needed social worker position, brings back wood shop, and allows us to formally create an alternative education program that is so important for local families and will potentially allow for future savings.”
The budget also includes $200,000 in additional reductions from the initial proposal for a 6.7% increase. Members of the Board of Education asked Hopkins to “think innovatively” and come back with reductions to help reduce impact to taxpayers.
In a budget presentation that has been posted on the town’s YouTube page, Hopkins and Director of Student Services Allison Mullane said one of the goals of the budget this year is to directly address student needs and maximize student population trends that could position Wheeler High School to serve a larger number of out-of-district students while simultaneously establishing an alternative learning program to further reduce the number of students who may seek services elsewhere.
Hopkins said the events in recent years, which have included an unprecedented response to a global pandemic and considerable political and civic unrest in the U.S., has increased the need for student mental health assistance, both nationally and locally.
Mullane said the budget this year would add a second social worker to the district, as well as establishing the alternative learning program, which would help meet the needs of students who experience a wide range of emotional, social or physical education needs.
“What we have seen the past couple years is a significant increase in student need for more support,” she said. “It would also allow us to move paraprofessionals to full-time positions and simultaneously give the district the resources it needs to support its own staff.”
Wheeler High School Principal Kristen St. Germain said the school’s expanded curriculum offering and pathways have gone a long way in helping to attract additional out-of-district students in recent years.
St. Germain said the school has fully integrated engineering, business and education pathways that help to better position students for either direct movement into the job force or to secure valuable technical skills ahead of seeking a post-secondary education. The district is also seeking to implement a revised, contemporary wood shop course in the coming year as well.
“Over the past two years, we have received $536,770 in revenue through recruiting efforts from surrounding towns,” St. Germain said. “Declining enrollment has been an issue around the region, but it is not the same in North Stonington. We have either plateaued or grown significantly in recent years.”
By 2025, St. Germain and Hopkins said projections show the district could have as many as 50 tuition-based students while keeping enrollment “solid and in control.”
Hopkins said in the past year alone, the increase in tuition has amounted to an additional $190,000 in revenue. When applying this to the requested increase, he said it would serve to fund 1.3% in new spending, leaving the increase for residents at 3.9%.
Hopkins added that over the past 10 years, even with a 5.2% increase in 2023-24, the district has requested an average annual increase of just 1.9%, which is lower than the 10-year social security cost of living adjustment of 2.58% over the same period.
“We have great schools, we have a solid plan to keep them that way and we are dedicated to making it even better,” Hopkins said. “This budget is responsible, transparent and will allow us to proactively meet the needs of our students.”
