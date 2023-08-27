NORTH STONINGTON — Since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the classrooms to a halt across the state, teachers and staff with North Stonington Public Schools have sought to create a more interactive, interdisciplinary and all-encompassing learning environment that can provide students with a range of skills that will make them better prepared for the future.
When students return to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school, Superintendent Troy Hopkins said the district is looking to further expand those opportunities while simultaneously preparing to host New England Association of Schools and Colleges representatives for accreditation.
Hopkins said he hopes the accreditation process will provide the district a chance to showcase its successes in recent years and be a leader for other districts to look to as an example.
"We have applied and are excited to be a candidate for the first round of district accreditation, which is a brand new process," said Hopkins, who noted that it is one of five districts identified for the initial process. "This is something that supports our efforts and validates the work we've done to provide a comprehensive curriculum and opportunities for all our students."
The district was notified last Thursday of that it had been approved to pursue the district accreditation, both Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain and North Stonington Elementary School Principal Robert Cillino said. Each said they believe the schools are ready and were eager to move forward in becoming one of the first schools in Connecticut to receive district accreditation.
At the district level, St. Germain noted that Kim Haggerty will take on the role of district-level curriculum coordinator in addition to remaining a teacher at the middle school. The role will allow the district more efficiencies in the development and evolution of the K-12 curriculum.
St. Germain said the district will continue to utilize the three-year Restorative Training. In addition, with teachers trained to implement restorative practices into day-to-day work.
When the school district transitioned to block scheduling, St. Germain said some of the social and extra-curricular elements of middle school disappeared. In the coming year, middle school staff will work with administration to enhance and better develop age-appropriate programming and bring some of that back, she said.
"Teachers will be working on creating more interdisciplinary opportunities for middle school students, specifically ones where they can practice their academic and their social skills," St. Germaine said. "Since the pandemic, we felt it was critical to bring back the middle school approach as much as possible, to truly provide our students with opportunities to grow and learn together."
Staff and students at North Stonington Elementary School are also excited about the opportunity for NEASC district accreditation, Cillino said. He said the process is still "very new" for any elementary school, but said he is confident in the district and fortunate to be able to work with St. Germain and Wheeler administrators to
He said the district began work on our ELA curriculum last year, and will tackle both science and math in the coming school year with Haggerty's help as district curriculum coordinator.
"As part of the work we did last year, we are starting a new reading program called 'Into Reading,'" he said. "This is one of the five approved programs that schools in Connecticut were required to adopt starting this year. We did some pilot work on various programs last year and landed on this one, which our Board of Education Approved in late spring."
Alongside the NEASC curriculum work, Cillino said staff would also focus on continued improvements to school climate. The effort ensures all of students feel safe, valued and a sense of belonging, which is a primary goal at all levels. One way in which the school intends to expand efforts is by establishing a Parent Advisory board.
"This is designed so that we can get consistent feedback from families, something Kristen has done at Wheeler for years," he said.
Building on safety
Another districtwide initiative that will move forward in the 2023-24 school year is the launch and implementation of Anonymous Alerts, a system to allow the reporting of bullying incidents and other sensitive issues facing students.
The program is complete anonymous for those using it, Hopkins said, and is available to students 24 hours per day, 7 days per week as long as there is access to an internet connection or students have an Apple or Android device.
"The system encourages students, parents and staff to confidentially report bullying, cyber-bullying and other sensitive topics through private messages to our administration," said Hopkinson. Those messages allow for a certain level of anonymity and does not require direct use of student names to submit.
"North Stonington Public Schools does not support, encourage or tolerate any behavior that prevents any student from reaching their full potential," he said.
For more on the system, including directions on how it works, visit northstonington.k12.ct.us.
