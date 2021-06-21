NORTH STONINGTON — Several residents expressed frustrations in a lack of further cuts to the town’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget after it failed at referendum in May, while others spoke against additional cuts by arguing reductions could have a significant, negative impact to town services.
A half dozen voters spoke during a special town meeting last week, the second in as many months as officials seek approval of an annual budget, but the limited participation did not prevent residents from expressing divided opinions on a combined $21.08 million overall proposal for the coming fiscal year.
Shawn Murphy, a former first selectman, questioned the lack of cuts from the previous proposal and said bringing back a budget that represents just a 0.2 mill decrease from that rejected on May 17 was insulting to those who had previously voted no.
“I think it’s a slap in the face to the people who came out and voted last time to make such a minor change and send it right back,” he said at the town meeting, which was held on June 15. “The majority voted it down last time and the Board of Finance should have reacted more to reduce the budget even further.”
The effort to enact a budget for the coming fiscal year has been a challenging process in North Stonington this year. Coming on the heels of a worldwide pandemic and significant grand list changes as a result of a revaluation, the town’s first referendum drew a small turnout with 496 residents casting their ballot, or just over 11% of the town’s 4,474 active voters.
Residents rejected the general government proposal, 276-217, and the education proposal failed by 12 votes, 254-242. Three people cast ballots that voted on the education budget but not on the general government proposal.
Over the next few weeks, both the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education proposed additional changes that further reduced spending before members of the Board of Finance voted 4-2 to move forward with $21.08 million combined general government, education, debt and capital budget. Members of the Board of Selectmen had also set a temporary mill rate of 28.6 mills — the proposed mill rate in the coming budget, which is below the previous rate of 29.5 mills — in order to send tax bills out to residents on July 1, and officials will adjust the rate as necessary once a budget is passed.
The proposal represents a $110,000 reduction in spending from what was previously rejected, while also using an additional $9,000 from the undesignated fund in order to offset tax increases. The budget carries a debt liability of $1.38 million however, a 14.28% increase over the current year’s liability.
If approved, general government expenses would be set at $5.18 million, representing an increase of 1.35% in the coming year, and the Board of Education would receive $14.28 million in funding, a 1.13% increase over current spending.
Murphy said last week that the budget was rejected because of spending, a concern echoed by residents including Joe Holt and Brian Rathbun, who each expressed a desire to see the town “eliminate other projects,” though neither identified any specific areas in which to make cuts.
But town officials and other residents rejected the idea that the budget included any excessive spending, noting that the proposal would actually reduce the mill rate and represents a limited spending increase with few new initiatives.
“I do not support any further cuts to this budget,” said resident Jennifer Dayton. “This is a conservative budget, and the taxpayers should be able to live with this minimal increase. Any further cuts will choke the growth of this town.”
First Selectman Michael Urgo and Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring each said that rather than increasing tax liability, this budget will actually serve to lower the community’s tax rate. They each said they believe boards have been able to come to the proposal by acting responsibly in limiting new spending while also working to avoid major reductions in town services.
Urgo said although some residents may see larger tax increases as a result of revlaluations, others could see tax reductions, but the overall increase in spending remains below 2%.
“When look at how it works with this budget, the increase is 1.59% and that’s for everyone,” Urgo said. “The impact to everyone is the same. Everyone had a different impact as a result of revaluation, but when you start reading that taxes are going up 10%, or down 5%, the reality is that it is going to be different for everybody.”
“What we are voting on here is a budget that has gone up 1.59%, and that’s it,” Urgo continued.
The town’s second budget referendum will be held on Monday, June 28, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. Residents also have the option of seeking an absentee ballot in advance through the town clerk’s office.
Those with questions or who are seeking absentee ballots may contact the town clerk at 860- 535-2877 Ext. 121.
