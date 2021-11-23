NORTH STONINGTON — Residents overwhelmingly approved the used of $53,000 in undesignated funds for the purchase of a 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 to replace a 15-year-old plow truck on Tuesday, but not before sounding off on a process that has led to multiple town meetings and additional spending over the past year.
Those who attended a town meeting at the North Stonington Education Center on Tuesday, including nine who attended virtually, voted by a 28-8 margin to approve a $53,000 appropriation for purchase of the truck. The town plans to buy the truck from Gengris Ford in Plainville, Conn., a company on the state bid list, which offered a F-250 and plow package for $52,934.
Highway Foreman Don Hill said the current truck, a 2006 with 200,100 miles on it, was so badly damaged that if it were not replaced, it would have been taken out of service anyway due to safety concerns.
“One of the problems is that there are five rotting spots in the exhaust manifold, causing the exhaust to leak into the cab,” Hill said. “The guys had used that one today; even with the windows open, they were complaining about the exhaust smell.”
For residents opposed to the expenditure, and even a few who voted in favor, the issue wasn’t so much the request for a replacement truck, but rather a question of how such a need was removed during the budget process, and why the town has hosted so many town meetings for additional appropriations over the past year.
Those who spoke, including Art Armstrong, Bob Gustafson and David McCord, all said the need and cost was understandable, but that the purchase should have been included in the annual budget process and should not have come back before the public within weeks of the town’s annual budget formally passing.
Another resident, Kathy White, questioned why the town had already used $258,000 from the rainy day fund only four months into the fiscal year and challenged elected officials to slow on spending and include a more transparent list of needs in the upcoming budget process to begin getting projects like the truck replacement addressed.
“When we do have a true emergency and we’ve used all this up, what will we do then?” she asked. “That’s a lot of money, especially this early in the year, to keep taking from the rainy day fund.”
It was an opinion that First Selectmen Bob Carlson shared.
Leading off the meeting, Carlson was pointed and direct in comments that expressed discontent with a process that he said has included too many town meetings, requested too many individual appropriations and used up too much of the public’s time.
Carlson said he felt town staff did not do an appropriate job of expressing need during budget discussions, and called on members of the newly-elected Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance to improve the process to eliminate the need for numerous additional appropriations throughout the year.
“It is not good business to have appropriations after the fact,” he said. “If there is something of need, be passionate about it. If we knew in January what we know tonight, this wouldn’t have been removed.”
Hill said Tuesday that he has requested the purchase in every budget since 2018, but that the request continued to be cut year after year as elected officials sought to reduce the town’s expenditures. The purchase was requested through the town’s capital improvement plan, he said.
Earlier this year, the purchase was included as part of the Board of Selectmen’s proposal to the Board of Finance. After discussion by finance members, which included questions about whether the truck could be purchased using municipal American Rescue Plan Act funds — it was later determined it would not qualify — it was removed to help achieve a lower expenditure in order to aid in getting the budget passed.
Board of Finance member Sarah Nelson said the cut was an unfortunate consequence of a difficult budget process, and that greater public input could play a role in preventing issues such as this appropriation needing to come back before the public.
“When we sat through that budget process, 90% of the comments were about needing to cut the budget, and unfortunately the place to cut a budget that significant of an amount and help address the rate for taxpayers is within the capital improvement budget,” she said. “We need people to come out and tell us what’s important to them, where we could cut and to be part of this process.”
Carlson and Selectman Brett Mastroianni echoed those sentiments, with Carlson stating that was why it was important to return to “two or three town meetings per year in a format that will have more than one question.”
“It is never a good idea to have any decision in town made by just a handful of people, no matter who they are,” Carlson said. “We are a town meeting form of government, but unless we get things back to the way they used to be, then we are going to end up with a very small group making decisions for everybody.”
